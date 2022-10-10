4-H serves more than 6 million youth. In order to serve so many youths, 4-H programs rely on volunteers. Warren County 4-H is blessed to have so many dedicated volunteers, according to information from the organization. This year the Warren County 4-H Council recognized Sam McCollum as the 2022 Warren County 4-H Volunteer of the Year.
McCollum currently serves as the Swine Superintendent and 4-H Fair Board Vice President for the Warren County 4-H program. He is also an Extension Board member for Purdue Extension-Warren County.
Mindy Hunter, Warren County 4-H Council Vice President, said, “Sam McCollum is living out his commitment to tenets of 4-H! During the 2022 county fair, Sam seemed to be everywhere at once. He could be found setting up and tearing down project spaces, mentoring youth, and working alongside extension staff, interns, and volunteers- all with a positive attitude and smile.”
On behalf of the Warren County 4-H Council noted in the press release that his willingness to lend a hand, positive attitude and love for Warren County 4-H embody everything a 4-H volunteer is meant to be.