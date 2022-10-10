McCollum

Warren County 4-H Volunteer of the Year for 2022 is Sam McCollum.

4-H serves more than 6 million youth. In order to serve so many youths, 4-H programs rely on volunteers. Warren County 4-H is blessed to have so many dedicated volunteers, according to information from the organization. This year the Warren County 4-H Council recognized Sam McCollum as the 2022 Warren County 4-H Volunteer of the Year.

McCollum currently serves as the Swine Superintendent and 4-H Fair Board Vice President for the Warren County 4-H program. He is also an Extension Board member for Purdue Extension-Warren County.

