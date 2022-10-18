Each year at Warren Central, students focus on the six pillars of character. In September, they focused on the trait of trustworthiness and had discussions in their classrooms about what it means to be trustworthy, according to information from the school. Each classroom teacher selected one student from their classroom who exhibited this skill. These students were recognized at the end of the month and rewarded with lunch with Mr. Holland & Mrs. Brooks, a T-shirt, and their picture displayed by the cafeteria.
The September gropu includes: Cait Weston, Kenlee Gaskill, Evelyn Massey, Daxton Linville, Benjamin Michael, Hunter Brier, Mordecai Aaron, Lillyn Greer, Maya Hanthorne, Lydia Effinger, Oaklyn Watkins, Addison Taylor, Avery Pickett, Rebecca Anderson, Aadyn Brooks, Nolan Wood, Lily Eades, and Mia Romero Alvarado.