Students

Students stand with their project in front of them. Pictured are: Front row L-R: Asher Cooper, Jackson Hetrick, Raylene Busse, Charlotte Pickett, Hazel McClure, Clinton Engle, Jose Beckett, Brooklyn Williams, Emma Fowler, and Evelyn Massey; Back row L-R: Carlin Taylor, Gunnar Anderson, Hudson Mickle, Sawyer Mickle, Willow Gregg, Freya Lockwood, Griffon White, Kristopher Gillam, and Abel Porter.

 Photo contributed

Students in Mrs. Weston’s kindergarten class at Warren Central Elementary School have been learning about communities in their Social Studies class, according to information from the school.

They made their own community called “Westonville.” Each student made a house to put in one of two housing developments. Students also created businesses like, banks, a hair stylist, a barber, a pet shop, hardware store, auto dealership and repair service, an insurance agency, law office, doctor’s office, and two restaurants.

