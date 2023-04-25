Students in Mrs. Weston’s kindergarten class at Warren Central Elementary School have been learning about communities in their Social Studies class, according to information from the school.
They made their own community called “Westonville.” Each student made a house to put in one of two housing developments. Students also created businesses like, banks, a hair stylist, a barber, a pet shop, hardware store, auto dealership and repair service, an insurance agency, law office, doctor’s office, and two restaurants.