Students at Warren Central Elementary have been busy since the start of the school year.
Taking part in recess activities as well as working hard in the classroom have kept them busy.
Miss Maynard’s fourth-grade class has studied art and cultural traditions of Africa. They recently designed their own African mask and learned the significance to African culture.
Sixth grade students, Addox Mickle, Autumn Jones and Lilly Miller work together to take down the flag at Warren Central at the end of each school day. These students take their job very seriously and handle the flag with respect, according to information provided.
Students in Mrs. Switzer’s first-grade class practiced reading skills on their buddy phones recently.