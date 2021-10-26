A veterans’ appreciation lunch is being conducted from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT Nov. 6 at the Covington Fire Department, 210 Fourth Street.
Activities include a meatball sandwich lunch and entertainment by the Covington School band.
The event is free for veterans. Other seniors are asked to make a free-will donation.
The lunch is sponsored by the Young at Heart ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.
Reservations are required by November 3rd and may be made by calling either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765) 793-7285.
Partial funding for the event is provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.