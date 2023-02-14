Speakers

Photo contributed

Vermilion County Master Gardener John Bodensteiner and Pat Sellars will be Garden Day speakers.

 Photo contributed

DANVILLE, ILLINOIS –The University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Master Gardeners are looking forward to celebrating spring by collaborating with Danville Area Community College on their Garden Day Festival, according to information from the group. This year’s event features birds, butterflies and blooms. A tradition for more than 25 years, Garden Day has entertaining speakers, vendors, a delicious lunch, silent auction, donation baskets and door prizes. It is a great way to shake off the winter blues and gain inspiration for your garden.

The event will be Saturday, March 11, from 8 am-4 pm at the DACC Bremer Center. Speakers include; University of Illinois professor, Mike Ward ‘Designing a Backyard Garden to Attract Birds’. Ward will explain why native and migratory birds might choose to stop and even stay in your backyard.

Tags

Trending Food Videos