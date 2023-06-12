The Veedersburg High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 60th reunion June 24 at the Clover Leaf Depot in Veedersburg.

According to information provided, the event begins at 11 a.m. with a buffet dinner served at 2 p.m. The meal includes two entrees, two vegetables, two salads, rolls, tea and lemonade. Reservation are due by June 20. There is a fee.

