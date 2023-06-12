The Veedersburg High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 60th reunion June 24 at the Clover Leaf Depot in Veedersburg.
According to information provided, the event begins at 11 a.m. with a buffet dinner served at 2 p.m. The meal includes two entrees, two vegetables, two salads, rolls, tea and lemonade. Reservation are due by June 20. There is a fee.
To keep cost down there will be no desserts. However, if anyone wants to take a dessert, cookies, chips, soft drinks or other snacks that would be appreciated.
Send reservations to Jodi Leek, 403 W. Harrison St., Veedersburg, Indiana, 47987 or call 317-363-7731.
Any graduate and friends of Veedersburg High School are welcome to stop by and visit and/or eat if reservations are made.