The Southeast Fountain Community Foundation has recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Veedersburg Food Pantry, located in the Church of God Ministry Center - 702 W. 2nd Street, according to information provided.
Dale White, chief executive officer of the Western Indiana Community Foundation states, “a well-organized group of Fountain County citizens are making an extra effort of responding to and meeting the supplemental food assistance needs of our most vulnerable children and adults. This is a small way that the foundation can encourage them in their volunteer efforts during the Thanksgiving and Christmas Season."
Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, established in 1999, seeks to better the Southeast Fountain area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.