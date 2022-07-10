Knights of North Castle is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School (VBS) program at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341.
The event is scheduled from 6:15 pm to 8:30 pm (EDT) July 25-29. Children ages four through the sixth grade are eligible to attend.
To facilitate planning, pre-registration is encouraged either by logging onto vbspro.events/p/sparky or by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Registrations will also be accepted the first day of VBS.
Additional information is available from Children’s Pastor Cindy Franklin at (765) 376-7694.