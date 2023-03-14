The Arts Federation (TAF) has scheduled its Annual Member Meeting for Monday, March 27 at 5:30 pm., according to information from the federation.
The Arts Federation (TAF) has scheduled its Annual Member Meeting for Monday, March 27 at 5:30 pm., according to information from the federation.
The meeting will be at the Wells Community Cultural Center located at 638 North Street in Lafayette.
All current members are encouraged to attend the meeting as TAF votes in new board members, elects officers, and recognizes the previous year’s achievements.
The meeting is free and open to TAF's membership. For planning purposes, please RSVP here.
2023 Annual Meeting Agenda includes a look at 2022 TAF highlights, a treasurer's report, election of new board members, election of officers and an address from the president.
The Arts Federation (TAF) serves as an umbrella organization and arts council for Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, and White counties. The organization provides educational opportunities in the visual, performing, and literary arts, outreach programs for both underserved communities and youth, and funding for capital and operational expenses to fellow arts organizations region-wide. More information is available at theartsfederation.org.
