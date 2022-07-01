The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church is hosting a Summer Survival party Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Robie’s Restaurant, 109 West Main Street, Attica.
Festivities begin with a program about cigar box banjos. Following lunch, participants play Mystery Party Bingo.
Participants purchase their own meal. There is no cost for the party bingo.
The reservation deadline is July 20. Reservations may be made by contacting either the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, (765) 798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765) 793-7285.
The event is open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
Partial funding for the ministry is provided by the church.