INDIANA — Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual spring birding gathering at the Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary, outside Connersville on Saturday, April 30. The event includes a multitude of speakers, field hikes, and youth activities, according to information provided.
Registration for this one-day event is $40.00 and includes breakfast and a box lunch. Youth under 12 years old receive free admission but registration is required. Registration can be found on the events page at www.indianaaudubon.org/events.
For more information about the spring gathering, call (765) 205-1255. Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary is located at 3499 S Bird Sanctuary Rd, Connersville. To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.