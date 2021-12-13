(Veedersburg, IN) The Veedersburg Revitalization Association was the recipient of a $7,000 donation from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation to assist in the restoration of the former Clover Leaf Depot in Veedersburg, according to information provided.
In 2019, the Town of Veedersburg purchased the Toledo, St Louis and Western (Clover Leaf) Depot from a private individual who had owned it for 27 years. The Romanesque Revival/Queen Anne Style train station was constructed in 1902-03.
In July 2020, it was officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places.According to Sherry Bailey of the Veedersburg Revitalization Association, “The amount needed for this grant request will be used to assist in providing the plumbing for the Veedersburg Clover Leaf Depot. It will include the water supply and waste lines, handicapped accessible restroom fixtures and a sink to be placed in the kitchenette. All of these will be necessary for this architecturally pleasing facility to meet modern expectations for public use during special events such as family gatherings, celebrations, business meetings, etc. Having the depot completed and available for use will create a sense of pride and a boost to the community because of its uniqueness. The depot is one of the more recognizable buildings in town. Its unique and pleasant architecture is easily viewed from the main highway through town when entering or leaving the central business district.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “Renovating the Clover Leaf Depot will return this historic structure to public use thereby increasing activity and vitality within the community. The project will allow local families to remain in town for various celebrations rather than going elsewhere. The depot is expected to become a destination for visitors to Veedersburg. Serving as a point of pride, the community will benefit from having an active, well-maintained facility.Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, established in 1999, seeks to better the Southeast Fountain area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.