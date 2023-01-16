The 2023 Winter Homecoming at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School is scheduled for Jan. 27. The Seeger Patriots will host Benton Central at 6 p.m. The Winter Homecoming Court will be presented, and the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen will be announced between the Junior Varsity and Varsity games, according to information from the school.
The 2023 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Winter Homecoming Court include Jack Puterbaugh (Freshman class representative), Easton Brier (Sophomore class representative), Michael Winchester (Junior class representative), Case Garriott (Senior King candidate), Caleb Edwards (Senior King candidate), Kaiden Peterson (Senior King Candidate), and Peyton Chinn (Senior King candidate); Avery Fowler (Freshman class representative), Rylea Wetz (Sophomore class representative), Evangelina Ford (Junior class representative), Janiah Haymon (Senior Queen candidate), Ellen McDonald (Senior Queen candidate), Victoria Haire (Senior Queen candidate), and Macy Smith (Senior Queen candidate).