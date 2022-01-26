The 2022 Winter Homecoming King and Queen at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School was crowned during the school day Jan. 21, according to information from the school.
Andrew Holland and Berlyn Guminski were crowned king and queen.
The 2022 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Winter Homecoming Court includes Zoe Martin (Senior Queen candidate), Kaden Churchill (Senior King candidate), Gaia Buzzetti (Senior Queen candidate), Dalton Bunch (Senior King candidate), Jenny Velazquez (Senior Queen candidate), Shawn Grady (Senior King candidate), Berlyn Guminski (Homecoming Queen), Andrew Holland (Homecoming King), Janiah Haymon (Junior class representative), Caleb Edwards (Junior class representative), Areria Ancil (Sophomore class representative), Carter Marshall Sophomore class representative), Nicoda Turner (Freshman class representative), and Malachi Lathrop (Freshman class representative).