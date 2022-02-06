The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Scott Stanton Scholarship Fund, according to information provided.
This scholarship has been established by Wm. Scott Stanton, a graduate of Covington High School and Danville Area Community College. Scott started his love for law enforcement at the age of fifteen and was fortunate enough that the Covington City Police and the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department saw his ambition and love for law enforcement and took him under their wings and mentored him. Scott started his career in the Fountain County Jail as jailer/dispatcher and later as a deputy sheriff and a City of Covington police officer. He later became chief deputy for the Fountain County Sheriff’s Dept. under Sheriff, Bill Sanders.
Scott later retired from law enforcement and worked for Covington Foods, Inc. as a store director and later as vice president of Covington Foods, Inc. Currently, Scott and his brother Troy own and operate four gas station convenience stores. Scott and his wife raised two children Kyle and Kari in the Covington community, until they went away to college and started their own families. Scott resides in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Scott’s desire to give back to the Covington community was a result of his positive childhood and youth experiences in the Covington community and through his education and community involvement while serving on the Covington City Council, Covington Park Board, Covington Board of Works, Covington Celebration Group, Covington Volunteer Fire Department, and being an assistant Little League coach.
“After living in Covington for over 45 years and moving to the Terre Haute area to be closer to my family, my wife Mandy’s family, and her cancer doctors, I realized how lucky I was to grow up and live in such a wonderful and generous community and county. I always wanted to give back to the community in other ways if I ever could and that is a great privilege to give back and help make a difference in someone’s life and community,” Scott stated.
Any Covington, Attica, or Fountain Central High School senior is eligible to apply for the scholarship. However, applicant(s) pursuing a college major or career in criminology are to be given primary consideration for the scholarship and will receive the award if they meet all the scholarship selection criteria. Criminology is a broad degree or career path and may include such areas as corrections, law enforcement, criminal justice, forensic and private investigations, and the like. All donations to the Scott Stanton Scholarship Fund are invested and a portion of the earnings each year will be used to award the annual scholarship.
Donations to the Scott Stanton Scholarship Fund may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, Attn: Scott Stanton Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.