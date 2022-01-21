The scholarship application process is now open for high school seniors to apply for more than 100 scholarships in Fountain County, administered by the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation. Local scholarships range from $500 to $10,000 and they are a great form of financial aid because they don’t have to be paid back. For a complete and up-to-date listing of scholarships and their criteria, visit our website at: www.wicf-inc.org. The deadline to apply online for all scholarships is March 1.
For answers to your questions, please contact Kim Eaton at Western Indiana Community Foundation at (765) 793-0702, ext. 3. The Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Fountain and Vermillion County.