A new Saturday Farmers Market will be in Covington on the Fountain County Courthouse lawn this 2022 season, according to information provided.
The market will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday from June 4 to -Oct. 29. A variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey, fresh cut flowers, soap and bath bombs, handmades by local artists, and breakfast and lunch foods will be offered.
There will also be live music, interactives for the kids, and other entertainment weekly.The goal of the market is to strengthen the local food supply, support local entrepreneurs & artists, and enhance the community through collaborations with non-profit and civic groups, according to the information.
The market is sponsored by the Brad Smith Agency, Farmers Insurance. There is no cost to participate. For more information on how to participate, people can email the market manager, Kris Brown, at farmersmarketcovington@gmail.com. or by calling the office at 765-791-1255. The market is also on Facebook @farmersmarketcovington for market updates.