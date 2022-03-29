The Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America are hosting the “Scouting 4 Eggs Adult Easter Egg Hunt presented by Caterpillar”, according to information provided.
The 4th annual adult only Easter Egg Hunt will be April 9 at Franklin L. Cary Camp in Lafayette. While registration is open to the public, max participants will be 750 adults. Pre-registration only; no walk ins.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. each evening with hunting beginning at sunset. More than 16,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes to be given out. Including a chance to win a flat screen TV, sports tickets/memorabilia, artwork, gift cards, and more amazing prizes. This year the group will have multiple food trucks/provider: Puritan Coney Island Express, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rump Shakers, Guac Box, And Gypsy Joes Coffee Shop along with music, smores, campfires, glow sticks, and more.
Proceeds will go to support the Scouting programs at Cary Camp. Since the event is being conducted at Scout Camp, no alcohol will be served/allowed at this event. Tickets can be purchased at: http://scouting4eggs.com