The number of entrepreneurs over 50 is growing.
A Purdue Extension program may help those who are considering starting a business but don’t know where to begin, according to information provided. More than half of America’s small business owners are over age 50. Yet many would-be encore entrepreneurs (28%) don’t know where to start.
People can discover their inner entrepreneur and the initial steps needed to launch a business through a series of free interactive workshops facilitated by educators from Purdue Extension and Purdue Center for Regional Development.
The workshops, geared for the 50+ age group, explore entrepreneurial thinking and application:
Introduction to Entrepreneurship
What is Entrepreneurial Thinking and Acting?
Decoding Your Entrepreneurial History
Building Your Brain Trust
Branding that Brings Results
Finance: Common Sense and Cents
Entrepreneurship is a Verb, not a Business Plan – Just Start!
In addition to the workshops, participants will receive free coaching from the Hoosier Heartland Small Business Development Center (HHSBDC).
Area residents can sign up for the online workshops. Online counties are Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Miami, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, White.
Online workshops will be on Zoom from 4-5 p.m. on March 21, 23, 28, 30 and April 4, 6, 11 and 13. Register by March 13, 2023, at http://bit.ly/3InXvUE.
Contact Emily Del Real at edelreal@purdue.edu or 765-494-7273 if you have questions about the workshops.