“Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice” is the theme for the 42nd Annual Fountain County “Bake-A-Rama” baking contest, which will be held on Tuesday, October 4th at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds, West of Veedersburg, Indiana.
All entries must contain at least 1/2 cup of Pumpkin which must be baked in the product. Exhibits must fit into one of the following categories: Cookies, Cakes, Pies, Quick Breads/ Muffins, Yeast Breads/Rolls, Miscellaneous, or Health Conscious (a recipe that is low or fat free, high fiber, or contains sugar substitute). Contestants must be present to enter and are limited to one entry per category. There is no charge to enter.
The recipe must accompany each entry and must be printed, typed or attached to an 8 ½ x 11-inch sheet of paper. Pastry recipes must be included for pies.
Cash awards of $20 for grand sweepstakes and $15 for reserve grand sweepstakes will be presented.
Entries will be accepted from 9 to 10 a.m. on October 4th. The program during the judging, beginning at 10:00 am, If you are interested in extension homemakers this is your time to learn more about it or if you are an extension homemaker it is your time to show your knowledge. This year we will be having a trivia game. Luncheon begins at 11:15, and will be catered by Foxworthy Catering. The menu will be vegetable soup, ham salad or chicken salad sandwich, veggie plate and tea/coffee. In addition, the Bake-A-Rama entries will be sampled following the luncheon.
The event is open to the public. It is not necessary to be a member of Extension Homemakers to enter the contest or to attend the program and luncheon. The cost for the event will be $10.00. Reservations are due by Friday, September 30th. To make reservations, or for more information, please contact Purdue Extension Fountain County at (765)793-6240.
The Bake-A-Rama is sponsored by the Fountain County Extension Homemakers, Fountain County Farm Bureau, Inc., and Purdue Extension Fountain County.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, event contact Purdue Extension Fountain County prior to the event. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.