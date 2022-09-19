“Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice” is the theme for the 42nd Annual Fountain County “Bake-A-Rama” baking contest, which will be held on Tuesday, October 4th at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds, West of Veedersburg, Indiana. 

All entries must contain at least 1/2 cup of Pumpkin which must be baked in the product. Exhibits must fit into one of the following categories: Cookies, Cakes, Pies, Quick Breads/ Muffins, Yeast Breads/Rolls, Miscellaneous, or Health Conscious (a recipe that is low or fat free, high fiber, or contains sugar substitute). Contestants must be present to enter and are limited to one entry per category. There is no charge to enter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos