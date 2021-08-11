Health & Human Sciences Extension Educator
Benton and Warren County
Benton County Extension Director
Have you stopped doing things that you enjoy or restricted activities because of concerns about falling? If you have you are not alone. It is reasonable to be concerned about falls- safety is important.
Many older adults have had concerns about falling. Purdue Extension Benton County and Warren County in partnership with Area IV Agency on Aging will be offering A Matter of Balance, an award winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this concern and increase the activity levels of older adults.
Beginning September 15th, on Wednesdays, from 12:30pm-2:30pm, participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, find ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
Who could benefit from A Matter of Balance? Anyone who is concerned about falls, has sustained a fall in the past, restricts activities because of concerns, and is interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength. Trained facilitators will lead the 8 two-hour classes at the Otterbein Public Library. To register contact the Extension office at 765-884-0140.
There is no fee to participate in the classes. For more information or questions you may call Purdue Extension Benton County at 765-884-0140 or Warren County at 765-762-3231.
It is the policy of Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service that all persons shall have equal opportunity and access to the programs and facilitates without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or ancestry, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, disability or status as a veteran. Purdue University is an Affirmative Action institution. This material may be available in alternative formats.