Pine Village Wee Care Preschool Students in May visited Fox Ridge Veterinary Service. Their fun & interactive experience included visiting a variety of animals, including a calf, lamb, horse, cats, and dogs, plus seeing first hand how Dr. Teal Summitt and her staff take care of animals each day, including exams, x-rays and surgery. The visit concluded with some fun games, hand painting, refreshments, and take-home bags for the delighted "new vets" to practice at home.
