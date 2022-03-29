Before spring break, Pine Village Elementary students and staff enjoyed their annual volleyball competition, according to information provided. All of the teams played hard to try to make it to the final game against the teacher. The “Watermelons”, the top team (5th grade) lost to the adults, but enjoyed the challenge.
featured
Pine Village volleyball match pits students versus staff
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.