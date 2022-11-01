Pine Village Elementary conducted a pumpkin contest.
Pine Village Elementary conducted a pumpkin contest.
There were 54 entries and the judges had a difficult time trying to decide the winners, according to information from the school. This was the most entries ever entered for the contest.
For favorite sports mascot, first place went to second grader Gage Dismore. Second place went to third grader Kade Fulkerson. Third place went to third grader Hank Muller.
In the favorite movie character category, fourth grader Rainn Sparenberg was first, second grader Harper Kawlewski was second, and second grader Sawyer Maxon was third.
In the funniest category, first place went to third grader Kaylie Serie, second place went to fifth grader Charlotte Pruitt and third place went to Krew Flook.
The spookiest pumpkin winners were third grader Zander Hawk for first place, second grader Keaton Brown for second place, and fifth grader Brooklyn Gregory for third place.
Fancy Pants category winners were: first - Bobbi Bulington, fifth grade; second - Hattie Frodge, first grade; and Bryer Johnson, first grade - third.
