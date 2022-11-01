Winners

Pumpkin contest winners at Pine Village include: Row 1: Zander Hawk, Harper Kawlewski, Rainn Sparenberg, Krew Flook, Sawyer Maxson, Hattie Frodge; Row 2: Kailey Serie, Gage Dismore, Hank Muller, Kade Fulkerson, Bobbi Bulington; Row 3: Charlotte Pruitt, Keaton Brown, Brooklyn Gregory, Bryar Johnson.

 Photo contributed

Pine Village Elementary conducted a pumpkin contest.

There were 54 entries and the judges had a difficult time trying to decide the winners, according to information from the school. This was the most entries ever entered for the contest.

