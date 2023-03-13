Pine Village students have earned place on third nine weeks honor roll.
Those students include:
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
Pine Village students have earned place on third nine weeks honor roll.
Those students include:
4th grade honor roll for 3rd nine weeks
Mackenzie Best
Wyatt Brier
Tucker Cumbaugh
Alyssa Fultz
Addu Hughes
Karsen Pickett
Ivan Piercy
Emily Rater
Rainn Sparenberg
5th grade honor roll for 3rd nine weeks
Gavin Brown
Bobbi Bulington
Paisley Delp
Greyson Klinger
Wyatt Nern
Lily Pycke
Bentleigh Plunkett
Lilly Quickery
Allison Rater
Jacob Ray
Connor Shirley
Maddux Tanner
Jocelyn Taylor
6th grade honor roll for 3rd nine weeks
Sloan Brier
Laney Duchemin
Prestyn Hughes
Hensley Johnson
Izzy Johnson
Noah Piercy
Kynzley Richardson
Lainie Serie
Bostyn Shirley
