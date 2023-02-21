As part of Pine Village's Random Acts of Kindness week, students enjoyed a break from studies to practice their cooperation skills. The goal of the activity was for students to learn to play and interact with others positively, have kind conversations about the game, and have fun. School counselor Mrs. Renee Petrie and the 6th grade student council members planned the afternoon of fun.
featured
Pine Village students conduct Random Acts of Kindness Week
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.