Collection

Photo contributed

Sixth grade student council members Kynzley Richardson, Sloan Brier, Lainie Serie and Laney Duchemin moved the items into the foyer so they were ready for pick-up.

 Photo contributed

Pine Village students have been busy collecting items for the Bracket to Benefit Others, according to information from the school.

Recently they collected 297 items (paper towels and Kleenex) and are hoping to advance to round three.

