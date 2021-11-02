Pine Village Elementary will again be honoring veterans on Veterans Day. Things will be a little different this year as the group practices social distancing and follow safety protocols to ensure veterans and students are safe, according to information provided by the Pine Village Elementary Student Council.
There will be a drive-through celebration with a hot, boxed meal to go. Veterans will remain in their cars as they enter via the southwest driveway and exit by way of the southeast driveway. We will have signs posted and individuals providing guidance.
The drive-through will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. All area veterans are invited.