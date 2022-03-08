The Pine Village Elementary student council recently had its annual Heart Wars competition as a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for children, according to information from the school.
Each class was encouraged to bring in extra change for this important cause. The winning class was Mrs. Emerson’s 3rd grade class bringing in $660.07. Second place went to the 2nd graders in Mrs. Johnson’s class. They collected $484.97. Third place went to Mrs. Sparenberg’s 5th graders, collecting $446.42. These classes earned extra recess with Mrs. Akers, snacks and a movie. In total, the school collected $2281.64. Thank you to the students and their generous parents for caring about others.