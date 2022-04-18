More than 8,000 students in grades 4, 5, and 6 from around the state recently competed in the 26th annual Math Academic Teams for Hoosiers competition which took place at over 60 sites on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022. Teams of up to 20 students each competed, according to information from the Indiana Association of School Principals.
The M.A.T.H. competition is a team event with no individual winners. Each of the four rounds consisted of three team members working cooperatively to answer eight problems while competing against team members from other schools. Each contest question was graded immediately and an individual scoring chart maintained a running team score as the evening progressed. While students were waiting to compete, they sat in a block to cheer for their teammates.
The team with the highest scores in each of the five enrollment classifications at each site were recognized with awards after the competition. Blue Class and Green Class teams include sixth grade students, while Orange Class and Red Class do not include sixth graders. Yellow Class is a fourth grade only class. In addition to local awards, the top ten teams in each enrollment classification statewide will receive either a plaque or certificate to place in their school.
This competition is administered by Indiana Association of School Principals, Department of Student Programs with the support of Purdue University, to emphasize the importance of mathematics. For more information, contact IASP. Statewide results are posted at http://www.iasp.org/students/math-bowl/.
The local competition was at Pine Village Elementary School. Teams competing at this site were Pine Village, Williamsport, Warren Central and Tri-County. All 4 schools were in the green class.