The Otterbein Street Festival organizers have announced on social media that the “150 Years” Celebration will be Aug. 4-7.
The festival will have a carnival from the Thursday through Sunday evening during the festival. Bingo will be conducted on Thursday evening. The Flying Toasters will perform on Friday. Ramsey Pyrotechnics will have the fireworks show on Saturday.
Also during the weekend there will be the annual town-wide yard sales on Friday and Saturday, vendor booths on Friday and Saturday, a golf cart poker ride, a car show and more.
Those who would like to be involved as asked to contact the town hall staff at 583–0089￼.