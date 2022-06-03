The 2022 Open Class Exhibit will again be at the Fountain County 4-H Fair, according to information provided.
Exhibits will be entered in the 4-H Building at the Fountain County Fairgrounds west of Veedersburg on Saturday, July 9, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., with the judging to begin at 11:30. The entries will be released and must be picked up on Thursday, July 14, between 8:00 - 12:00 p.m.
Entrants will be charged a fee of $3 per entry for up to 5 entries ($15). Unlimited entries may be made after the cap of $15 is reached; however, only one entry may be made in each class. Recipes must accompany all culinary arts entries. Cash awards will be presented to the grand champion in each division.
There will be 11 Open Class divisions: CULINARY ARTS (cakes, cookies, yeast rolls or bread, fancy yeast rolls or bread, quick bread and muffins, pies, candy, decorated cakes, health conscious foods, Recipes using mixes); FOOD PRESERVATION (jelly, jam, fruits, vegetables, tomatoes, pickles & relish, salsa); NEEDLEWORK (knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, embroidery, needlepoint, miscellaneous); SEWING (children’s clothing, adult clothing, formal wear, home decor, miscellaneous); QUILTING (bed size-hand quilted, smaller projects-hand quilted, bed size-machine quilted, smaller projects-machine quilted); PAINTING AND DRAWING (painting on canvas, painting on other medium, drawing); AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY (Black & White, Color, phone photos, Creative, black & white on canvas and color on canvas); PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY (Black & White, Color, Creative Black & white canvas & color Canvas); MISCELLANEOUS ARTS AND CRAFTS (latch hook, woodcraft, ceramics, baskets, scrapbooks, holiday decorations, cake decorating, miscellaneous); FLOWERS (single blossom, single stem with multi-blossoms, any other flower, arrangements, potted plants); VEGETABLES (5 different vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, green beans, potatoes, beets, peppers, cabbage, any other vegetable, largest edible produce, most unusual formed).
The Open Class competition is open to anyone. It is not necessary to be a resident of Fountain County to enter.
All baked goods will be auctioned on Saturday evening, July 9, at 6:00 in the 4-H Building. A small sample of each item will be retained for display.
For complete rules or more information contact Purdue Extension Fountain County at (765)793-6240.