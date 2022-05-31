Though it was a Thursday evening, the lights were on at Hillsboro Christian Academy located at the Nazarene Church in Hillsboro. It was May 26, the school's first open house. People began arriving at 4:45 p.m., according to information provided. Then from 5-6p.m. a variety of people filtered in to check out the school and learn more of its mission.
At 6 p.m. the school’s program began that the students had been working on diligently all semester. It was a trip around the world with songs and facts from different countries such as Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, along with the students displaying a diversity of knowledge that they had learned this semester. As the program came to an end, guests were invited to an ice cream social full of brownies and cookies.
In the midst of the festivities, the tornado alert came on and guests spent the rest of the evening mingling with each other amidst sirens and taking shelter.
Hillsboro Christian Academy is now accepting enrollment for the 2022-23 school year grades K-8. For more information please call 765-366-7128.