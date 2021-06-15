Health & Human Sciences Extension Educator
Benton and Warren County
Benton County Extension Director
A few years ago Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences administration provided Extension Educators with the book “The Blue Zones” by Dan Buettner. We were encouraged to read the book and learn some new perspectives on aging. Blue Zones have been identified on the map as geographical areas of the world where the population is known for their longevity. People living in the Blue Zones reach age 100 at 10 times the average rate. The book shares the prescription to living longer. In the book centenarians share their stories about diet, lifestyle, and recipe for a long life. The researchers identified longevity hotspots: Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Sardina, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Nicoya, Costa Rica.
Did you know that Indiana’s population that is 60 and older is growing more rapidly than any other segment of the population? It is projected that by 2030, the percentage of those aged 60 and older in Indiana will grow to almost 23%--nearly a quarter of the state’s population. Baby boomers started turning the age 85 in 2011. So what affect will this have on communities and quality of life for individuals? Perhaps the needs of the community will change as it relates to lifestyle, accessibility and healthcare. There are Blue Zone projects, community well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to environment, policy, and social networks.
What did the researchers learn through interviewing centenarians? People’s views of life or purpose of life, impact of being physically active, and types of food consumed daily were all evident themes of the centenarians success to long life.
The good news is we can all make a difference to living better no matter our age. Here are some tips to aging with FINESSE provided by Dr. Nancy Edwards with Purdue University School of Nursing.
Flexibility- being able to look at things in a different light
Intellect- keep the mind challenged
Normality- do not accept changes as a normal part of aging
Exercise- need to keep moving
Self-esteem- looking at who we are, not only the roles we play
Spirituality- need to find meaning in life
Enthusiasm- don’t let the complainers get you down
If you are interested in learning more about all nine lifestyle characteristics identified in the book. I encourage you to read “The Blue Zones” by Dan Buettner. For additional information or publications related to this topic, contact Purdue Extension at 765-762-3231 or by emailing kmuller@purdue.edu.
Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences provides education to people of all ages in Indiana’s 92 counties. The community is our classroom-where we bring university information to the local level and help people strengthen families, spend smart, eat right, and live well. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.