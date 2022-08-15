Prairie grass

Photo by Ryan Pankau. Little bluestem is a native prairie grass with beauty in all four seasons, including excellent fall color.

URBANA, Ill. – Nothing beats the light and airy look of tall, distinctive grasses in a landscape arrangement. The fluffy seedheads and slender, attractive stems practically dance in the wind on breezy days, adding texture as well as a structural element to any landscape bed.

For many years, there was a trend toward non-native grasses, says Ryan Pankau, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

