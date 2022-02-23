National School Counseling Week 2022 (#NSCW22) was Feb. 7-11, 2022, and focused public attention on the contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems, according to information from Pine Village Elementary. National School Counseling Week, sponsored by ASCA, highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. National School Counseling Week is always celebrated the first full week in February.
The 2022 theme is School Counseling: Better Together.
Pine Village Kindergarten students in Karen Shoaf’s class celebrated school counselor week by making a book for Alicia Smith. Mrs. Smith is in her 2nd year as school counselor at Pine Village & Williamsport Elementary schools. She does an amazing job connecting with the students and is appreciated by both the students and staff, reads the information provided.