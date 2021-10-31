ATTICA, INDIANA (October 27, 2021) – The Andy Griffith Show debuted on television in 1960 and has aired every day for more than 60 years making it one of the most successful TV shows of all time. Now, the children of actors who appeared in the original series have produced a feature-length family comedy that captures the spirit of Mayberry, according to information from the producers.
Mayberry Man follows an arrogant movie star forced to spend a week at Mayberry Fest, a festival celebrating The Andy Griffith Show. Surrounded by Mayberry fanatics including colorful tribute artists pretending to be characters from the show, he is given the chance to discover what Mayberry Spirit is all about. The touching, light-hearted story plays homage to the classic television series through replica sets, vintage wardrobe, Mayberry squad cars and other period vehicles, plus a film score that includes music from the original series by renown composer Earle Hagen.
“Mayberry Man is a fun, heartwarming story that I know would make my father proud,” says Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith. Griffith is also an Executive Producer.
Several of the filmmakers have personal connections to The Andy Griffith Show. Writer-Director Stark Howell and producer Cort Howell are the sons of actor Hoke Howell who played “Dud Wash” on the classic television series. Co-Producer Gregory Schell is the son of Ronnie Schell who appeared on two episodes and is better known for playing “Duke Slater” on the spinoff Gomer Pyle, USMC. Daughter of Don Knotts, Karen Knotts, makes a cameo appearance in the film.
Despite its Hollywood connections, Mayberry Man was not backed by Hollywood. The independent film relied on grassroots crowdfunding to finance the production. This allowed the filmmakers to maintain creative control while giving fans the chance to be in the movie.
“It’s a movie the whole family will enjoy,” says director Stark Howell. “And especially if you’re a fan of The Andy Griffith Show, you’re guaranteed to love it.”
Mayberry Man comes to the Devon Theatre located at 107 W. Mill Street for a limited engagement November 5-7. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Saturday night features a special meet-and-greet with stars of the movie and a live performance by Berachah Valley, the bluegrass band from the movie, starting at 6:00 p.m.
About Mayberry Man
Mayberry Man (www.mayberryman.com) is a 2021 American family comedy film written and directed by Stark Howell and produced by Cort Howell. The film follows an arrogant movie star sentenced by a small-town judge to attend a weeklong festival celebrating The Andy Griffith Show. It stars Brett Varvel, Allan Newsome, Rik Roberts, Jakob Winter, Ashley Elaine, and Karen Knotts. It is rated “Approved For All Ages” by The Dove Foundation.