With everything rising in cost today, it is a struggle to make our food dollars stretch. It is important to think about what you get for your dollar. When you have a cart of groceries, do you think about the foods that are going to make you feel satisfied, energized and full or do you think about what is easiest to make and taste the best? It depends. Evaluating what you purchase can help you achieve the most nutrition for your dollar. Fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients essential to keeping you healthy, but often are left out of the grocery cart because they are believed to be expensive. This doesn’t have to be the case though.
First thing to do is to have a plan. Plan out your meals for the week. Know what you already have on hand and then make a list of what you need to buy.
Second, check for coupons. Go online for coupon codes or download coupons from stores or food companies. Also, look at receipts from the grocery stores, and check out in-store signage for coupons. You might be surprised by how many coupons are out there.
Third, most stores have a loyalty program. Sign-up is typically free and you can start saving as soon as you sign up.
Some other tips for increasing your food dollars even more is to shop for the least expensive form of a certain fruit or vegetable. For instance, try fresh, frozen, canned and dried forms to see which is least expensive. All forms are good for you. Plan ahead and shop sale items and/or in season items to save more. Compare brands, store brands can cost much less and can be very similar in quality and taste as the name brand. Give them a try!
Eating healthy now can help you save in the future too, by helping to manage a healthy weight. Those who maintain a healthy weight are less likely to suffer from chronic health conditions, therefore decreasing the likelihood of increased medical cost. Not only will you save money, you’ll save your health.
For more information, contact Purdue Extension Warren County at 765-762-3231 or Benton County at 765-884-0140.
