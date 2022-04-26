The 2021 Miss Warren County Queen, Kylie McFatridge is conducting a fundraiser May 15 at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Williamsport, according to information provided. All proceeds to support the Miss Warren County Queen Scholarship Fund.
The Motor Royal Car Show, In Memory of Kylie’s Grandpa, Gerry Downham, will be May 15. Cars may register from 10 a.m.-until noon. The car show is at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle. Sponsorships or other donations will be accepted too. For more information call 765-491-0258.