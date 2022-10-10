Covington Community Foundation will be hosting its 55th semi-annual Family Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, according to information from the foundation.
This will be a late afternoon/early evening of food and family entertainment at the Beef House Banquet Hall.
The Mime Time performer will present several humorous short “silent stories” which may include many familiar illusions such as walls, ropes, ladders, and walking against the wind. The mime may even portray multiple characters within the same story! Mime Time is an experience designed to
stimulate the imagination in everyone.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at 135 S. Stringtown Rd., Covington or by calling (765) 793-0702, ext. 8. Children will be admitted for free. Seating is limited for this event.