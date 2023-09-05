Kevin Lighty, chief meteorologist at WCIA-TV, Champaign, Illinois, will present a program on weather forecasting and weather reporting at the Watseka Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
According to information from library, staff Lighty will share what goes into preparing and presenting the broadcasts as well as the daily challenges the weather team encounters. Lighty’s weather forecasts are given from a variety of locations. Those include the television studio, the station’s weather garden, as well as Friday night broadcasts from area towns. Program attendees will enjoy listening to him relate his experiences in weather reporting, some of which were quite adventuresome.
As early as 5 years of age, while growing up in Veedersburg, Indiana, Lighty knew he wanted to be a weather forecaster. He grew up watching the news and weather reports on WCIA-TV from Champaign. As a teenager, Lighty was a weather watcher for Judy Fraser, a former longtime weather broadcaster at that television station. He also became a storm spotter for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis at a young age.
This program is being sponsored by the Watseka Friends of the Library organization. The program is free and open to the public, however registration is requested. The Watseka Public Library is located at 201 S. 4th St., Watseka, Illinois. It is handicap accessible. Please call the library at 1-815-432-4544 with any questions and/or to register for the program by Sept. 19 to assure that adequate seating is available.