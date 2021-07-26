The Heritage Singers, a seven-member mixed ensemble that travels for Maranatha Baptist University from Watertown Wisconsin, will be at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
The group will be using music and preaching to challenge both teens and adults spiritually and promote the ministry of the university. The 2021 Heritage Singers are Peter Holloway (Birmingham, MI), Emily Kindstedt (Whitewater, WI), Seth Gillespie (Watertown, WI), Sarah Rogers (Indianapolis, IN), Thomas Holloway (Birmingham, MI), Aleisha Beachell (Raleigh, NC) and Micah Gillespie (Georgetown, TX).
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church extend an invitation to people in the area to attend this special program. There will be a staffed nursery for the service. For additional information call 765-492-3512.
Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 West State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or eight miles west of Kingman.