A long-term health planning seminar is planned in Benton County through the Purdue Extension Office, according to information provided.
The seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m May 18 at the Benton County Annex in Fowler.
The Extension Homemakers invite the community to attend. Dr. Darcy Lash will be sharing her experience and expertise on the topic of dementia.
Topics covered will be long-term care for dementia and what families can do to prepare, things to anticipate, what is hospice, palliative care, POA, DNR and DNI?
Refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 8 by calling the staff at the Extension office at 765-884-0140.