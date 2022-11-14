Linden Depot Museum is proud to announce its 2022 Christmas Open House. The museum is open from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 to 5:00, according to information provided
The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. The museum has 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six lighted trees inside. Staff have added a car to the 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. The staff feel they were fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as we created our replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.