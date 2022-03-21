LINDEN, INDIANA — The Linden Depot Museum is preparing for another season beginning April 1. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to information from the museum.
The museum staff are showcasing two new exhibits this year: marble stairs from the Chicago Union Station and a European HO model train layout. The movie, The Untouchables, was filmed in 1987. The memorable scene of a baby carriage careening down a staircase was filmed in the Chicago Union Station. The marble staircase was replaced in 2017 and the Linden Depot Museum has acquired some of the marble stairs and has created a unique display.
Another exhibit is being constructed and can be seen as it progresses. The museum received a donation of European HO model trains. These trains are distinctly different from American trains. We are creating an exhibit that highlights the unique equipment and track layout that is used in Europe.
The museum is a destination to spend some time exploring the history of railroads from another era. The museum is located at 520 N. Main Street, Linden. Those with questions may call 765-427-3630.