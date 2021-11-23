INDIANA —The Linden Depot Museum is busy preparing for its 2021 Christmas Open House, according to a news release.
Itwill be open Nov. 26 through Dec. 26 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. This is the twelfth Christmas Open House.
The staff has created a Christmas display with a train circling five Christmas trees. This train is a replica of a vintage tinplate train from the 1920s. The train’s engine weighs over 30 pounds.
Additionally, the museum staff has acquired marble steps from Union Station in Chicago. Each step is 5½ feet long and weighs 700 pounds. These steps were removed from Union Station in 2016 and replaced with marble from Italy. The famous movie The Untouchables include these stairs in one of the most memorable scenes. This is truly a unique part of history on display at the Linden Depot Museum.
Finally, the staff is constructing a new European model railroad attraction in the H-O building. Included in this layout will be equipment from Germany, Spain, Austria, Italy, and France. This display was made possible through a large donation of European H-O railroad items.
The museum staff would enjoy sharing the Christmas season with you and we promise to make it a memorable time. The museum is located at 520 N. Main Street, Linden, IN 47955. Questions call 765-427-3630.