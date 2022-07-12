(Covington, IN) — The application process is now open for high school seniors to apply for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship — Fountain & Vermillion County (IN), administered by the Western Indiana Community Foundation. Students must apply by Wednesday, September 1 at: www.wicf-inc.org, according to information from the foundation.
The scholarship will provide for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private college or university. For answers to your questions, please contact the Western Indiana Community Foundation at (765) 793-0702, ext. 3.