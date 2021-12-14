The Warren County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Warren County – Kloey Mitton of Seeger Memorial Jr./ Sr. High School, according to information provided.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership. Kloey is the daughter of Zackery Mitton and Sara Johnson. Kloey will graduate with Summa Cum Laude honors with a 4.13 GPA. She plans to study biology at either DePauw University or Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.
“Kloey has excelled in academics, has been very active in Band, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and Academic Superbowl. She has been part of the swim team and 4-H. Kloey has specific educational goals and a distinct plan for achieving her goals,” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Community Foundation. One of Kloey’s reference wrote, “ Kloey is an example of a good citizen who is committed to academics, as well as growing in her professional life while also helping others.”
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
“Receiving the Lilly Scholarship presents endless opportunities for the scholar to give back to their community, network with other scholars from all over Indiana, and learn valuable skills to ensure a successful future.” said Chloe Thurman, past Warren County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar
In nominating Warren County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar(s), consideration was given to academic performance, statement of goals, a leadership essay, community service and volunteer activities, work experience and outside of school activities, noteworthy achievements, honors, and awards, two interviews, and an impromptu writing prompt. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, ICI, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
“Warren County had many strong candidates. The application process and interview process was thorough in order for our LECSP Committee to arrive on a decision for the 2022 recipient.” said Michele Stucky, director of the Community Foundation .
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Warren County Community Foundation, founded in 1998, exists to help friends of Warren County find ways to fulfill their dreams of making our communities a better place today and tomorrow. We serve donors, award grants, and provide leadership to create lasting change.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.