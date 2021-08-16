Beginning Aug. 25 the King’s Kids and Flyer’s Clubs will begin meeting each Wednesday night from 7-8:10 p.m. at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi.
The Flyer’s Club is for ages 4 and 5 and the King’s Kids Club is for grades 1-6. Both of these groups have game time, songs, Bible lessons, and learn Bible verses. Theme nights are an added highlight, and throughout the year children can also participate in special activities.
The Teen Bible Study also meets on Wednesday nights and deals with various topics and Bible passages pertinent to teens and their needs.
Adult Bible Study led by Pastor John Goldfuss also meets at 7 p.m.
There is staffed child care for babies and toddlers for each service.
For further information call 765-492-3512.
Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W. State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or, eight miles west of Kingman.